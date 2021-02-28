Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.