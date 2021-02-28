Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Snap stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

