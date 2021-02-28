Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $616.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

GPMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

