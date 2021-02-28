Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 468,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $16,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

