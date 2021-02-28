Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $84.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $87.82.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

