Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

