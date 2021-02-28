Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s (EQB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$130.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$135.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,644.62. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock worth $1,007,615.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

