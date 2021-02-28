Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Enviva Partners by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 109,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,238,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.