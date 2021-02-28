Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $79.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after purchasing an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

