Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.40 ($16.95).

ENGI opened at €12.09 ($14.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.14 and a 200-day moving average of €12.18. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

