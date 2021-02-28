ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.