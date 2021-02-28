Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

EMR stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

