Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.51. 385,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 77,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The company has a market cap of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

