Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock worth $161,747,140. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.