Egretia (EGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.91 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Egretia has a total market cap of $12.58 million and $9.91 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

