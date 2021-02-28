Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,319 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.