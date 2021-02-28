EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDRVF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EDRVF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

