Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,004.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $486,887.19 and $1,004.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00055538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00695013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00027529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00032557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

