Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $763,764.40 and $43,537.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.