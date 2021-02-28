ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as high as C$24.75 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 410624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -799.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.