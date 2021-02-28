ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$9.50 by Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) received a C$9.50 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

TSE:ECN opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -799.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

