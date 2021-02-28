ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$9.50 by Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) received a C$9.50 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

TSE:ECN opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -799.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

