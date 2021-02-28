EchoLink (EKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,965.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $928,197.38 and approximately $108,965.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

