Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $2,262,842.40 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EMN opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
