Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $2,262,842.40 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EMN opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.