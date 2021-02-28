EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.14. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

