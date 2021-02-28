Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

