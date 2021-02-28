Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $26.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.87 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $215.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.89 million to $288.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.89 million, with estimates ranging from $95.41 million to $166.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

