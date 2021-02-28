Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

DLTR stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

