Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $60.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

