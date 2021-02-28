Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

