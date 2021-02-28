Duality Advisers LP Buys 37,367 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

