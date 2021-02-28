Duality Advisers LP Buys 23,539 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 740.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

NYSE PRU opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.