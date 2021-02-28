Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.67. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,596,549 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The stock has a market cap of $175.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

