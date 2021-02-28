DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stake Cut by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DouYu International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.34 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

