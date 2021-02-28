Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NYSE LPG opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $621.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

