Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day moving average is $391.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

