Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day moving average is $391.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
