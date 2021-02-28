Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Sells $13,771,771.11 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,867.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

