DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,149.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $21,149.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00488041 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,031,149,050 coins and its circulating supply is 4,874,535,553 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.