Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 275.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.