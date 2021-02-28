Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Shares of DRNA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $206,180.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,143.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,897 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.