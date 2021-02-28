DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

DSRLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

DSRLF stock remained flat at $$219.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.59. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

