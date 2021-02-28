Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

DSX stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.