Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,002.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $996.00 to $1,002.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,015.92.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,028.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,022.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.78. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

