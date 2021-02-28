Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $33.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.32% from the stock’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

