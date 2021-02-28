Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $37,215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

