Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in February

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.64 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

