Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DESTQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Destination Maternity has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Destination Maternity
