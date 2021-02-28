Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DESTQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Destination Maternity has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.