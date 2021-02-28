Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.19.
In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.