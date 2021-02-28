Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.