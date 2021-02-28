DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $777,544.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.50 or 0.00466455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00069338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00053445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.53 or 0.00696907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00026377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006541 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

