Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

