DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.85.
Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.