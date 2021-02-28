DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $44,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 11.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

